New Delhi, October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders' ace leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on Monday rewarded for his good performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was named as the lone new face in the Indian T20 squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, the Indian cricket board announced on Monday.

The national selectors elevated Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul to vice-captaincy - he is the main wicket-keeper - of the T20 team. Sanju Samson, who is also having a fine IPL for Rajasthan Royals, is also named as a wicket-keeper in the 16-member squad.

"The selection committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement.

The itinerary of the tour is yet to be announced, but tour is expected to be played between November 27 and January 19.

The BCCI said that four additional bowlers -- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - would travel with the Indian contingent to Australia.

The BCCI said that four additional bowlers -- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - would travel with the Indian contingent to Australia.

"The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma," it said. Both players do not find place in any team.

Squads:

India T20I: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

India ODI: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

India Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant (wicket-keepers), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

