India will be locking horns with Australia in a full-fledged tour comprising of three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Test matches, starting from November 27. Although the clashes between these two powerhouses have always been high-voltage, the upcoming series holds even greater significance as it will mark India’s return in international cricket after a nine-month-long coronavirus-induced halt. Also, the games will be played under the new norms due to the global pandemic, and it will be interesting to see how the players will tackle this challenge. As the battle starts with the ODI series, we’ll look back at top five highest wicket-takers for India in ODIs down under. India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in ODIs.

India and Australia are indeed two of the most potent cricket nations comprising of numerous match-winners. Although batting has been India’s strength over the years, their bowlers have also done a terrific job. In the pace-friendly tracks of Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, many Indian bowlers have made the Aussies taste their own medicine. While some bowlers relied on their swing and accuracy, many also made impeccable use of Australian surfaces with their thunderbolts. As the three-match series gets lined-up, let’s look at India’s most successful Indian bowlers down under. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

India's Highest Wicket-Taker in Australia ODIs!!

S.NO. Name Matches Wickets Runs Best Bowling Economy 1. Irfan Pathan 14 22 725 4/41 6.45 2. Kapil Dev 20 21 578 4/30 3.29 3. Ishant Sharma 10 18 424 4/38 5.42 4. Umesh Yadav 10 17 606 4/72 6.74 5. Ravi Shastri 15 15 471 5/15 3.54

Speaking of the upcoming series, the Indian bowling line-up have the services of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. At the same time, onus in the batting department will be on Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Sikhar Dhawan. The visitors will indeed miss the services of Rohit Sharma who is currently recovering from his hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

