Fans must have their eyes on the calendar as the Indian Cricket Team is set to resume national duty after the coronavirus-induced break. They’ll lock horns with Australia in a full-fledged tour comprising of three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Test matches. The battle down under commences of November 27 with the 50-over affair. Regardless of the format, history has witnessed great battle whenever these two cricketing powerhouses lock horns. While it’s Australia who have dominated the majority of the games, the contest has arguably been even in the last decade. Ahead of the all-important tour, we’ll look back how they fared in their recent meetings. India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Live Telecast and Online Streaming.

India vs Australia Head-To-Head

Speaking of the history, Australia dominate the head-to-head record in ODIs with 78 victories in 145 ODI matches. 52 games went in India’s favour while 15 clashes were washed out due to rain or other external factors. This record must give the Aussies a lot of confidence, but they must not forget India’s recent rise in ODI cricket. With both teams having services of world-class batsmen, fantastic bowlers and scintillating fielders, a great tussle is on the cards. As the high-voltage series gets lined up, let’s look at results of their previous five meetings in ODIs. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

India vs Australia – January 19, 2020 – India Win by 7 Wickets

With the three-match series poised at 1-1, the third and final encounter in Bengaluru was a decider. Riding on Steve Smith’s magnificent century, Australia posted 286-9 while batting first. The total could have been even more humongous, but Mohammed Shami’s four-wicket haul restricted the damage. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli joined forces in the chase, and their 137-run partnership pushed visitors out of the contest. The former scored a century as India won by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

India vs Australia – January 17, 2020 – India Win by 36 Runs

After losing the opening ODI, India made an emphatic comeback in the second ODI in Rajkot. Shikhar Dhawan (96) and Virat Kohli (78) set a great platform to the lower-order batsmen. The late flourish was given by KL Rahul who scored 80 off 52 balls. As a result, the home team posted a mountain of 340/6. Steve Smith tried his level best to take his side over the line, but none of the other batsmen could make a significant knock as India won by 36 runs.

India vs Australia – January 14, 2020 – Australia Win by 10 Wickets

Virat Kohli’s men made a horrific start to the three-match home series against Australia in Mumbai. Except for Shikhar Dhawan, no other Indian batsmen were able to play a long knock as the home team was bundled out for 255 runs. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch made a mockery of the Indian bowlers while chasing the total. Both dashers scored centuries as Australia comfortably won the by ten wickets.

India vs Australia – June 9, 2019 – India Win by 36 Runs

Oval hosted India’s group-stage clash against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a flying start with the latter scoring a hundred. Virat Kohli carried forwarded the moment brilliantly with an 82-run knock. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni garnished the dish with some big hits in end overs as India posted 352/5 in the high-voltage game. Chasing the total, most of the Australian batsmen got starts with David Warner, Steve Smith and Alex Carey scoring half-centuries. However, they also lost wickets regularly and were bundled out for 316 runs. Hence, India won the game by 36 runs.

India vs Australia – March 13, 2019 – Australia Win by 35 Runs

Stakes were again high when India and Australia met in the fifth and last ODI of 2019 tour at Delhi. The Men in Blue were threatened to lose a home ODI series after four years while the Aussies had a great chance to prove their mettle even without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner. Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb shone with the bat as Australia posted 272/9 while batting first. Aussie bowlers took India’s top order by storm as the hosts were bundled out for 237, losing the game by 35 runs.

Meanwhile, India have pleasent memories from their last visit down under. They registered history by beating Australia 2-1 in ODIs at their own den. However, Virat Kohli’s men will indeed face a much tricky challenge this time, and they’ll have to put their best foot forward to replicate their heroics.

