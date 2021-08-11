After a rain-enforced washout in the 1st Test match, India and England would look to battle it out in the second Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday, August 12. The match has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India were well and truly in control of the 1st Test match, needing 157 more runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, having ended the fourth day at 52/1. But rain had other plans as the downpour barely stopped on the fifth day as play was eventually called off and the match was declared a draw. India would be aiming to play with the same intensity as they did in Nottingham with the bowling department coming good. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian bowlers did well to initially bowl out England for just 183 runs in the first innings. That set the tone for the rest of the match to follow and despite Joe Root's valiant hundred in England's second innings, his side couldn't muster more than a 208-run lead, which eventually was India's target to chase and win.IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 2nd Test 2021

India also would want their batsmen to step up and perform. Barring KL Rahul (84 and 26) and Ravindra Jadeja (56), no other Indian batsman could make any real impact on the match. Both sides are expected to make changes in their playing XIs due to injuries and poor form. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to replace the injured Shardul Thakur, while Moeen Ali and Haseeb Hameed are likely to be added to England's team for this match as reinforcements to their batting and spin bowling departments.Virat Kohli Posts his Weightlifting Video on Twitter, Says 'Work Never Stops'

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Head-to-Head

India and England have faced off against each other for a total of 127 times in Test cricket. England hold the edge when it comes to having a better head-to-head record, with 48 victories. India have won 29 matches and the remaining 50 matches have ended in a draw.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 Key Players

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be the key players for India while all-rounder Ollie Robinson and captain Joe Root will be the players to watch from the English side.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 Mini Battles

Indian captain Virat Kohli vs England's premier bowler James Anderson is a very interesting battle alongside the contest between Ravichandran Ashwin and England's Joe Root--both of which would be very important when it comes to deciding the result of this match.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 Venue

The ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 Match Timing

The 2nd Test game between India and England has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India's tour of England 2021. The ENG vs IND 1st Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels with Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD providing the English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. ENG vs IND 1st Test live online streaming will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLiv.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England Likely Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

