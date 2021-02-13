Cricket fans witnessed some exciting contest between the bat and the ball as Day 1 of India vs England 2nd Test belonged to both teams. Indian skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after winning the toss. However, the decision didn’t seem to be a brilliant one as in-form opener Shubman Gill fell prey to pacer Olly Stone for a duck. Although Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma brought the innings back on track with an 85-run stand, the former got dismissed for 21. England further went on cloud nine after Moeen Ali sent Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a duck. India vs England Highlights 2nd Test 2021 Day 1.

Unlike the first Test, bowlers got assistance from the surface straightway, and the home team was reeling after losing three wickets in the first session. However, Rohit Sharma, after a string of low scores, went back to his prime and scored runs all over the park. On a track where other batsmen struggled to put the bat on the ball, the Hitman dominated the England bowlers and brought up his seventh Test century. He was very well complimented by Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who scored a fighting fifty. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Batsman to Smash 200 Sixes at Home.

Just when India looked in command, England bowlers struck and dismissed Rohit (161) and Rahane (67) quickly in the third session. At stumps on the first day, India were 300/6 with Rishabh Pant (33) and debutant Axar Patel (5) being the two batsmen at the crease. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of Day 1. Virat Kohli Impressed as Rohit Sharma Hits Stuart Broad for Impeccable Cover Drive.

# All-rounder Axar Patel became the 302nd Test cricketer for India.

# Kuldeep Yadav played a Test match after two years.

# Shubman Gill bagged the first duck of his Test career.

# Virat Kohli got out on duck for the 11th time in Test matches.

# Rohit Sharma scored the seventh century of his Test career.

# The Hitman also became India’s first centurion in international cricket in 2021.

# Rohit became the first Indian and third player overall to smash 200 international sixes at home.

# He also became the second player after Chris Gayle to smash centuries against England in all three formats.

# Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 23rd half-century in Test matches.

With the Chennai track assisting bowlers from the first session and deteriorating with time, India would be the happier of the two sides. Any total in excess of 350 would be daunting for the visitors. Debutant Axar Patel and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant are the two batsmen at the crease, and the duo is very well able to play big shots. Hence, the pair would aim to take India to an even more formidable total whereas the Three Lions will want to take the remaining four wickets as soon as possible.

