A brilliant response from England to the Lord’s meltdown as they defeat India in the 3rd Test at Leeds by an innings and 76 runs to get themselves back in the series and level it 1-1. It was a brilliant overall performance from the hosts as they dominated every aspect of the game as bar a couple of players, the visitors weren’t able to stamp their authority on the game. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Highlights.

Starting Day 4 at 215/2, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, stitching a great partnership, India looked in a great position to close in on England’s total if they manage to fend off the early onslaught from the Three Lions pacers. However, it wasn’t the case as England were rampant from the start, bowling out the visitors within the opening session for a total of 278 runs.

Ollie Robinson was the star on Day 4 as he registered yet another five-wicket haul in the series and was supported well by James Anderson, Craig Overton and Moeen Ali, who also got among the wickets as England won the game by an innings and 76 runs. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from Day 4 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test.

England defeated India in LeedsTest to level five-match series 1-1

Ollie Robinson took his second five-wicket haul in Tests

James Anderson took his 400th wicket at home on Test cricket

James Anderson is only second behind Muttiah Muralitharan to register most wickets at home in Tests

Virat Kohli scored 26th Test half-century

The five-game Test series is brilliantly poised heading into the penultimate match with both teams level at 1-1. The fourth Test will be played from September 2 to September 6, 2021, at The Oval in London as both sides will be aiming for the win to take a lead in the series.

