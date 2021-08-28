28 Aug, 15:11 (IST) 215/2 in 80 Overs We are yet to start with day 4 which will begin in a while. Virat Kohli is on 45 which means he is nearing half-century, whereas, Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 91 runs and is nearing his century.

Resistance was one word to describe India's performance on day 3 of the match between India and England. After putting up a dismal show in the first innings by getting out on 78, the Indian batting lineup displayed nerves of steel in response to England's total of 432 runs. Talking about the Indian batting line-up they looked quite determined to put up a better performance on the board. Starting with Rohit Sharma who scored his 14th half-century. He also became the second Indian opener to survive 100+ balls in each innings of a Test match in England. India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 Stat Highlights: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Shine For Visitors.

Sharma's fellow opener KL Rahul had a disappointing outing in the second innings as well after getting out on a duck in the first. He was dismissed by Jonny Bairstow just before reaching the double-digit number. He made his way into the pavilion on the score of eight runs. After both openers departed, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are the ones who are batting on the score of 91 and 45 runs respectively.

On one hand, where both batsmen would be looking to maintain their calm and focus on their batting, English bowlers will be looking to get wickets and will leave no stone unturned to get rid of Indian batsmen. It would be interesting to see how day 4 pans out for both sides.