Axar Patel’s four-wicket haul and a three-for from Ravichandran Ashwin put India in a commanding position at the end of day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test match in Ahmedabad. The hosts were comfortably placed on 24/1 at stumps on the opening day with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Shubman Gill was the only Indian batsman dismissed for India after they had bundled England for 205 runs in the first innings. India’s spinning trio continued their dominance over the visiting batsman and picked eight of the 10 wickets while Mohammed Siraj took the other two wickets. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

James Anderson took the only wicket for England with the veteran pacer dismissing Gill with only the third ball of India’s innings. Anderson bowled five overs on the day and did not concede a run while also picking one wicket. This was after Axar and Ashwin had run through their batting order and folded them for 205 runs after England had opted to bat first. Rishabh Pant Makes Funny Noise in High Decibels As Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow Run for a Single During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021, Day 1 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes was the highest run-scorer for England with the southpaw scoring 55 before Sundar trapped him plumb in front of the wicket. Daniel Lawrence, who made his return to the Test team, also scored a vital 46 to help his side cross the 200-run mark. Take a look at the stat highlights and records from the match.

# Virat Kohli equalled MS Dhoni's record of leading India in 60 Test matches, most by an Indian captain

# Ravichandran Ashwin has now taken 404 Test wickets and needs one more to surpass Curtly Ambrose's Tally of 405 wickets

# This is India's 550th Test match, Only England (1033), Australia (834) and West Indies (552) have played more Tests

# James Anderson has now picked 899 wickets in international cricket and needs only one more to become the sixth bowler to take 900 or more wickets

# Ben Stokes scored his 24th Test fifty. His score of 55 runs was the highest by an England batsman in this Test

# Axar Patel has now taken three or more wickets in four successive Test innings

Earlier, it was Axar who gave India the first breakthrough striking with his second ball. Axar was introduced in the sixth over and he cleaned-up Dom Sibley with his second delivery. Axar struck again in his second over and had Zak Crawley caught at long-off by Siraj. He eventually finished the innings with 4/68 missing out on a fourth successive five-wicket haul.

