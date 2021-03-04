STUMPS | That's the end of day's play. A total of 11 wickets fell today. India lost their opening batsman Shubman Gill for a duck after England were bundled out for just 205 runs in their first innings. At close of play, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on eight and 15 respectively.
OUT! Early strike for England. James Anderson gets rid of Shubman Gill early on. He is trapped in front of the wickets. Gil opts for DRS but it is umpire's call. S Gill lbw b Anderson 0(3)
OUT! Ravi Ashwin strikes. That's the end of the England innings. Jack Leach is trapped in front of the wickets. He opts for DRS but all in vain. So, England have been bundled out for just 205 runs. J Leach lbw b Ashwin 7(17)
OUT! Back to back wickets here for Axar Patel. He now has four wickets. First he had Daniel Lawrence stumped and now accounted for Dom Bess. England once again struggling and looks like they could be bowled out for under 200 once again.
OUT! Wicket here for Ravi Ashwin, his first of the game. Ollie Pope is caught at short leg after the ball hits his back leg and popped towards the fielder. Ollie Pope c Shubman Gill b Ashwin 29(87)
England have lost half the side now. Ben Stokes was the last batsman to be dismissed. Washington Sundar accounted for the England batsman, he fell after having completed his half-century.
OUT! Mohammed Siraj strikes after the lunch break. Jonny Bairstow's horrid time with the bat continues. Bairstow misses the line of the ball and it hits his back pad. That was all for the umpire to give that one out. J Bairstow lbw b Siraj 28(67)
In Tests, Jonny Bairstow has been out LBW or bowled against seamers 11 times in the last two years - nobody has been out more in this manner in that time period. #INDvENG— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 4, 2021
Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes have done well to make sure England do not lose further wickets. The partnership is worth 44 off 78 balls. The opening session belongs to India hands down, having picked three wickets.
OUT! England are losing the plot once again. This time Mohammed Siraj traps Joe Root in front of the wickets. That one came in, Root misses the line and adjudged LBW. Thought about using DRS but decided against it. Root lbw b Siraj 5(9)
OUT! Axar Patel strikes again. He has now accounted for both the England openers. This is a soft dismissal. Zak Crawley plays a lofted shot and mistimes it to mid-off. Mohammed Siraj takes the catch there. Zak Crawley c Siraj b Axar 9(30)
India and England meet in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. India leads the four-match series 2-1 after having won the second and third Test. The home side will have their eyes set on the victory in the final Test to clinch the series 3-1. A victory or a draw in this fixture will help India seal a place in the final of World Test Championship 2021 against New Zealand at Lord’s. So, it is a lot to play for in this encounter. Stay tuned for live score updates. Is India vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah who has been granted leave following personal reasons. Umesh Yadav is likely to take his place in the playing XI. England too could make few changes as they look to draw level in the series. India vs England 4th Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Motera Stadium.
England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya