India and England meet in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. India leads the four-match series 2-1 after having won the second and third Test. The home side will have their eyes set on the victory in the final Test to clinch the series 3-1. A victory or a draw in this fixture will help India seal a place in the final of World Test Championship 2021 against New Zealand at Lord’s. So, it is a lot to play for in this encounter. Stay tuned for live score updates. Is India vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah who has been granted leave following personal reasons. Umesh Yadav is likely to take his place in the playing XI. England too could make few changes as they look to draw level in the series. India vs England 4th Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Motera Stadium.

England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya