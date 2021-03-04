Rishabh Pant is back and we once again heard his chipping from behind the stumps. This time he was in the news for his funny noise behind the stumps as Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow ran for a single. Pant screamed in a really high decibel. The stump mic captured the noise and the fans shared the moment on social media. The video is making rounds on the Internet and the netizens are having a hearty laugh about the same. Talking about the game hat is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. How Is Mayank Agarwal Always Present on Field When Mohammed Siraj Picks a Wicket? Confused Fans React With Memes After Pair Is Seen Celebrating Together Again.

England lost their openers quite early in the game. Zak Crawley walked back to the pavilion on the score of nine runs and Dom Sibley on 2. Jonny Bairstow was the third-highest contributor with 28 runs and he attempted to build a partnership with Stokes who made 55 runs. Stokes became the highest contributor for England in the first innings. Joe Root and company got bundled out on 205 runs. Now let’s have a look at the video of Rishabh Pant.

Axar Patel scalped four wickets and Ravi Ashwin got three. Talking about the Indian innings, the team lost their first wicket in form of Shubman Gill who made 0 runs. As of now, we have Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma batting for India.

