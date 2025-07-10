India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: With the five-match series currently levelled at one each, India and England face-off in the third Test with an aim to take a lead. India bounced back after the series opener defeat to win the second Test at Edgbaston. Meanwhile for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match at Lord's.

England have named their playing XI for the Lord’s Test and have made one change only. Jofra Archer returns to the side as he replaces Josh Tongue. The home side have persisted with Brydon Carse who picked just two wickets at Edgbaston. On the other hand, India are yet to name their playing XI but it is certain that premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to return with Prasidh Krishna to sit out.

India could be tempted to play extra batter instead of Washington Sundar given the conditions and Sai Sudharsan could be back in the playing XI. Whether India rest Mohammad Siraj or not for this Testwill be interesting to see.

India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 Date Thursday, July 10 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Lord's, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 will be played on Thursday, July 10, at Lord's in London. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 commences at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Will England Captain Ben Stokes End His Poor Run With Bat at Lord’s?.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time.

