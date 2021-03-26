India will aim for a series win when they face England in the second ODI match on March 26 (Friday). India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India won the first ODI match by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series and can now clinch it by winning the second match. If they win the second game, India will also complete a series sweep over England having already beaten them 4-1 in Tests and 3-2 in the T20I series. England must win to keep the series alive. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the India vs England 2nd ODI match should scroll down for all relevant information. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Match Preview: India Look To Seal Series, Complete a ‘Hat-Trick’.

England will be without regular captain Eoin Morgan, who has been ruled out from the remainder of the ODI series with a finger injury. Sam Billings is also out from the second ODI match after spraining his shoulder while fielding in the series opener in Pune last Tuesday. Liam Livingstone could make his debut for England in the second game while Dawid Malan could also earn a recall for the first time since 2019 in the ODI set-up. India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Pune: Check Pitch Report of Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Malan is part of the England squad as a cover. India will be without Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the series with a shoulder dislocation and is also likely to miss IPL 2021. Suryakumar could make his ODI debut for India as Iyer’s replacement.

India vs England, 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England second ODI match will also be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game will be held on March 26 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India vs England 2nd ODI match on Star Sports. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to follow the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be showing the action live with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 2nd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England ODI series. Fans can watch the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match on Disney+Hotstar in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 2nd ODI 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 2nd ODI match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the India vs England 2nd ODI 2021 match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

