After a stunning 66-run win against England, India heads on to the second match of the three-game ODI season. The match will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. England will be looking forward to winning this game so that they don't lose out on the ODI series. Ahead of the game, we have Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining games due to shoulder dislocation. Now, ahead of this game, we shall have a look at the weather and the pitch report of the game. India vs England 2nd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Pune.

Since the match is at 1.30 pm, the temperature will be around 34 degrees Celcius and then will gradually reduce by one or two degrees as the day proceeds. The best part is that the rains will be away from the fixture which means the fans can enjoy a full game of cricket. The winds will be blowing at around 35 kms per hour. The precipitation levels read 0 per cent. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for Pune (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The shorter boundaries will make a huge difference to the scoreboard and we can have scores that could go beyond the 300 runs. The surface is very likely to help the pacers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).