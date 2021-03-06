India is locking horns with England currently at the newly constructed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but, but that let’s have a look at how day 2 panned out for both sides. So on day 1, we already had Team England setting a target of 205 runs. Also, India had lost a wicket at stumps of day 1 as Shubmann Gill made his way to the pavilion on the score of zero runs. On day 2, Rohit Sharma also was denied with a half-century as Ben Stokes removed Hitman just when he was a run away from scoring is 50. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Opener to Score More than 1,000 Runs in ICC World Test Championship 2021.

Cheteshwar Pujara also could not stay on the field for quite a long time as he got out on 17 runs. Virat Kohli’s dismal performance with the bat continued. The Indian cricket captain got out on the score of 0 runs and was subjected to a lot of trolls. Ajinkya Rahane also couldn’t do much as he got out on 27 runs. But then it was Rishabh Pant who stood tall and he scored 101 runs from 118 runs. He slammed 13 fours and a couple of sixes. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England fourth Test match is currently underway and day three will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera on March 05 (Friday). of the third Test will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England third Test on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 4th Test online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 4th Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 4th Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

