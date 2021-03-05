Rohit Sharma has played a vital role in the lead the Indian team to the lead of 89 runs on day two of the match between India and England. The English team made 205 runs and Rohit Sharma made 49 runs in the fourth test. With this, the Hitman became the first opener to score more than 1,000 runs in the World Test Championship 2021. Rohit Sharma has so far scored 1,030 runs and has played 11 matches. He has scored four centuries and a couple of half-centuries in 11 games. Overall, he featured on number six in the list of most-run scorers. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2: Rishabh Pant Hundred, Washington Sundar’s Half-Century Gives Hosts the Lead

Sharma has batted at an average of 64.37. The list is topped by Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 1675 runs at 72.82. England captain Joe Root stands on number two as he has 1630* runs in 20* Test matches. Steve Smith sits on number three with 1341 runs, at 63.84. Smith has so far scored four centuries and seven half-centuries. Ben Stokes (1332*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1095*) are next in line.

Talking about the fourth game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between India and England, he scored 49 runs. The home team denied him a half-century. Rishabh Pant scored 101 runs and became the top trend of the day with his prolific knock which came at the most important time. Whereas, Washington Sundar made 60 runs and is still batting for the side alongside all-rounder Axar Patel. The four-match series between India and England currently stands on 2-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2021 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).