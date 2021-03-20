India and England will take each other on in the fifth T20I game of the five-match series. The all-important clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on March 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be looking to secure the series and enter into the match with it tied at 2-2. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Streaming can scroll down below for more details. India Likely Playing XI for 5th T20I vs England.

Both sides played some brilliant cricket in the previous game but it was India who came out on top courtesy of brilliant batting from Suryakumar Yadav and some great death bowling. England will be looking to bounce back from that loss and register a win to secure the series after the loss in the longest format. Meanwhile, India have a dominant record at home and will fancy themselves of getting over the line. Is India vs England 5th T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports?

India vs England, 5th T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 5th T20I 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 20, 2021 (Saturday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 5th T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 5th T20I 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 5th T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the 5th T20I 2021 online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 5th T20I 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 5th T20I 2021 will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

