India and England will face each other in the final T20I game of the five-match series. The fifth Twenty-20 game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides enter into this game with the series currently tied at 2-2 and will be aiming to record a win. Meanwhile, Star Sports hold the official broadcasting rights of the England Tour of India and the fourth T20I will be available on the Star Sports channel. However, will DD Network telecast the encounter? We’ll find out below. India Likely Playing XI for 5th T20I vs England.

Virat Kohli’s team were sensational in the fourth game as some sensational batting and brilliant death bowling saw them defend a score for the first time in the series. Both sides are expected not to make wholesale changes after promising performances in the previous game with Suryakumar Yadav being the star of the show, scoring his maiden T20I half-century. T Natarajan Thrilled to Join Team India After Passing Fitness Test, Shares Picture from Training.

Is IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will show the live telecast of IND vs ENG 5thT20I on the channel. The IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 will be live on DD Sports. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

DD Sports To Telecast IND vs ENG 5th T20I!!

After level the series 2-2, #TeamIndia and England both looking to grab the 🏆 in the 5th & final T20I 🏏 🗓️ March 20 ⏰ 7 PM onwards..... Don't miss all the #LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/28kxmRUeUz — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 19, 2021

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 5th Test 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 5th T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Commentary

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar.

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

