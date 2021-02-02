India's 1979 tour included the second World Cup, where India lost all three matches. They also lost the first Test match, at Edgbaston, by an innings, after David Gower got a double hundred. Then, at Lord's, they were bowled out for 96 before England declared on 419/9. Then India turned things around. India vs England series part 14: Greig's men win in India, 1976/77

Dilip Vengsarkar (103) and Gundappa Viswanath (113) added 210 runs for the third wicket in a partnership that lasted almost six hours. The Test was drawn. The third Test, at Headingley, was marred by rain. And India were set 438 to win in the last Test, at The Oval. India vs England series part 13: Summer of 42, 1974

Sunil Gavaskar (221) and Chetan Chauhan (80) had added 76 by stumps on Day 4. After the first wicket fell at 213, Vengsarkar (52) helped Gavaskar add another 153 for the second wicket. Gavaskar was fourth out, at 389, but India lost their middle-order batsmen in a hurry. They finished on 429/8, and the match was drawn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).