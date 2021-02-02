Tony Greig led an England side to 3-1 win in India in 1976/77. Bishan Bedi (25 wickets), Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (19), and EAS Prasanna (18) captured 62 of the 73 English wickets to fall to bowlers, but barring a few instances, the Indian batsmen did not deliver as a unit. Their first six scores in the series were 122, 234, 155, 181, 164, and 83. India vs England Part 13: Summer of 42, 1974

John Lever took 10/73 in the first Test match, at Delhi. Later, during the Chennai Test, he was accused of applying Vaseline to the ball. He finished with 26 wickets, while Derek Underwood (29) and Bob Willis (20) combined to take 49 more. India vs England Series Part 12: Chandra and Bedi Rout England, 1972/73

England's solitary defeat came in the fourth Test, at Bangalore, after they were already down 0-3 in the series. Months after this, several of them signed up for Kerry Packer's World Series.

