Three years after their historic triumph in 1971, India were whitewashed 0-3 on the 1974 tour of England. They lost the first Test, at Old Trafford, by 113 runs, and did even worse at Lord's and Edgbaston, losing both Test matches by an innings. India vs England series part 12: Chandra and Bedi rout England, 1972/73

At Lord's, India were 327 runs behind England when they came out to bat in the second innings. They were bowled out for 42 in 17 overs, Chris Old taking 5/21 and Geoff Arnold 4/19. This remained India's lowest Test score until they were bowled out for 36 at Adelaide in 2020/21. India vs England series part 11: India create history at The Oval, 1971

At Edgbaston, England lost only two wickets. No side has lost fewer wickets to win a Test match. David Lloyd slammed 214 not out, while Mike Hendrick took 7/71 in the match. Old finished the series with 18 wickets at under average of 15 and strike rate of 30.

India's horror tour is often referred to as the Summer of 42, after their total at Lord's. The cricketers were also asked to leave a party by the Indian High Commission, while Sudhir Naik was accused of shoplifting. Ajit Wadekar was dropped immediately after the tour, and his career met a swift end thereafter.

India also played the first two ODIs in their history on this tour, at Headingley and The Oval. They lost both.

