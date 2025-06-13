India National Cricket Team vs India A Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Ahead of the all-important IND vs ENG 2025 five-Test series, Indian cricketers will engage in an intra-squad match with India taking on India A. The IND vs IND A intra-squad match will be played in Kent, which will give members of India's Test squad time to acclimatize ahead of the first IND vs ENG Test commencing on June 20. India will be led by new Test captain Shubman Gill, while India A will be led by opener Abhimanyu Eshwaran, who led the side in a two-match unofficial Test series against England Lions. A Look at Top Five Performers for India A During Two Unofficial Tests Against England Lions, From Karun Nair to KL Rahul; Check Full List.

The four-day India vs India A match will not have First-Class status. Interestingly, as many as eight members of India A, who played against England Lions, are part of India's Test squad for the IND vs ENG 2025 series, which will help the management zero in on a solid playing XI come June 20.

IND vs IND A Intra-Squad Match Details

Series IND vs IND A Date June 13 Time 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham Live Streaming and Telecast Details None Available

When is IND vs IND A Intra-Squad Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs India A cricket team intra-squad match will be held at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, on June 13, and starts at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the IND vs IND A intra-squad match viewing options below.

Where to Watch IND vs IND A Intra-Squad Match Live Telecast in India?

There is no word on the official broadcaster yet for the India vs India A intra-squad match in India. For live streaming viewing options of the IND vs IND A warm-up match, scroll down below for all the information. ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025: Harry Brook Celebrates England’s Second Series Win in 11 Days With T20 Victory Over West Indies.

Where to Watch IND vs IND A Intra-Squad Match Live Streaming in India?

Unfortunately, fans will also not have an online viewing option for India vs India A intra-squad match. While updates can be found on BCCI's official handle, the Board of Control for India has a closed-door match ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).