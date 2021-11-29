India and New Zealand will resume the action on the fifth and the final day of the first Test in Kanpur. The IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 5 will be played on November 29, 2021 (Monday). The hosts have set a target of 284 runs for the Kiwis to chase, who in replay are 4/1 at the end of the penultimate day. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 5 live streaming can scroll down below. India vs New Zealand Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

After a difficult start, India managed to get themselves back into the game as half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha saw the hosts post a huge target for the Black Caps to chase. Meanwhile, New Zealand have a huge task on their hands as no visiting team has managed to chase down 280+ runs in the fourth innings in India. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score Century and Fifty in Debut Test Match, Achieves Feat Against New Zealand in Kanpur Test.

When is India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 will be played at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on November 29, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 5 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 5 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).