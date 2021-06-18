India and New Zealand face-off in the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton, England. The two teams will battle out in the one-off Test for an ultimate glory in the game’s longest format. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live score updates of IND vs NZ ICC WTC final 2021 Live score Updates, commentary, Southampton weather updates and rain forecast. Is India vs New Zealand, ICC WTC 2021 Test Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The opening session on day one of the IND vs NZ WTC final has been washed-out due to rain and the play is expected to start in the second session. It has been raining in Southampton and the weather forecast doesn’t look that good or promising.

Meanwhile, India named their playing XI ahead of the match. The Virat Kohli-led side picked Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj along with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also made it to the playing XI along with Ravi Ashwin. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Rain Forecast & Weather Update, Hourly Rain Forecast for Day 1 of India vs New Zealand Test 2021 at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will Young, Tom Blundell.