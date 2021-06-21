It took India over 35 years to win their first-ever Test match away from home. That happened on India’s first-ever tour of New Zealand, in 1967/68. They won Tests in Dunedin, Wellington, and Auckland, and the four-match Test series 3-1. This was obviously their first overseas Test series win as well.

Over half a century later, it seems odd that the stars of the historic win were spinners. EAS Prasanna continued his phenomenal form from the Australian leg of the tour to take 24 wickets at 18.79, while Bishan Bedi took 16 wickets at 23.18. And Bapu Nadkarni (16 wickets at 17.92) had the best average of the three, because he conceded just 1.35 an over. India vs New Zealand Part 1, 1955/56: World Record That Lasted Half a Century.

India took a 9-run lead in the first innings at Dunedin. It was a peculiar innings, for all 11 Indian batters reached double figures, but only Ajit Wadekar (80) and Farokh Engineer (63) made it past 32. Even in the chase of 200, all seven Indians reached double figures but only Wadekar (71) and Rusi Surti (44) reached 30. The win also broke India’s terrible record of 17 consecutive overseas defeats. India vs New Zealand Part 2, 1964/65: Venkat’s Feat Trumps Taylor’s Record.

Captain Graham Dowling’s 239 helped New Zealand level the series in Christchurch. With 471 runs at 58.87, Dowling was the leading run-scorer from either side by some distance (with 328, Wadekar finished a distant second).

Wadekar’s 143 – the only hundred by an Indian on the tour – then helped India take a 2-1 lead. And at Auckland, New Zealand were no match for Prasanna (4-44 and 4-40) and Bedi (2-21 and 3-14).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).