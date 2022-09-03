India and Pakistan meet again, this time in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. Last Sunday, these two Asian rivals squared off in what was an absolute thriller and in the end, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja saw the Men in Blue open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a victory. It would be the second meeting between these two teams in this tournament and Pakistan would be eager on having a different outcome this time around. While India were the first side from Group A to make it to the Super 4 stage, Pakistan registered a whopping 155-run win over Hong Kong to qualify. With both these teams in red-hot form, cricket fans can expect a pretty evenly-matched contest. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Watch What Happened Last Time India Faced Pakistan in the Tournament

For India, some of the biggest positives from their win over Hong Kong came in the batting department. While much has been talked about KL Rahul's uncharacteristically slow knock (36 off 39 balls), Suryakumar Yadav's blazing 68* off 26 deliveries and Virat Kohli's solid half-century were the big takeaways for Rohit Sharma and co. What would worry India is their bowling department, especially pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom conceded 97 runs in total. The spinners were in good form but Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out of the tournament is a massive blow. His replacement, Axar Patel is expected to be named in the squad.

Pakistan on the other hand would be brimming with confidence after thrashing Hong Kong by a whopping 155 runs in their last match. Despite skipper Babar Azam once again falling cheaply, the Green Shirts went on to register a massive 193/2, largely due to Mohammad Rizwan's 78 and Khushdil Shah's quickfire 35 off 15 deliveries. What would keep Pakistan slightly psychologically ahead, is their bowling department, which was nothing short of ruthless. Shadab Khan took four wickets while Naseem Shah was at it again, snaring two as Hong Kong were skittled for just 38 runs.

IND vs PAK T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced off against each for a total of 10 times in T20 Internationals. Out of these, India have the clear advantage of winning eight matches while Pakistan have managed just two wins. India also hold the upper hand when it comes to the Asia Cup as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan nine times in 15 matches.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

There would be several key players on both sides for this match. For India, a lot would rest on Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performances. Pakistan on the other hand, would want their keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to carry on in the same form along with Naseem Shah, who has been bowling beautifully.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will have many player battles. The contest between young Naseem Shah and Suryakumar Yadav would be interesting to watch. Another duel that fans would be keen on looking forward to is the one between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Rizwan.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on September 4, 2022 (Sunday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah.

