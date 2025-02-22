India are all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage encounter at Dubai on February 23. India are coming out of a victory against Bangladesh while for Pakistan it is a do or die encounter as they have lost their opening match against New Zealand. A day before the match, Virat Kohli was spotted having an extended practice session and when it was over, he was sitting in the change room with an ice pack over the ankle of his left leg. The picture went viral on social media as it was still not confirmed whether Virat had a serious injury or it was just a knock or sore. Virat Kohli Focuses on Spin Play Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Injured?

Batting done, Virat Kohli is chilling in the change room with an ice pack on his left leg. Hope nothing more than soreness! pic.twitter.com/8lsL6ZTSH4 — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 22, 2025

Virat Kohli With Ice Pack On Left Leg

Virat Kohli spotted with an ice pack on his left leg after India’s practice session ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. A concern or just routine recovery? #INDvPAK #ViratKohli #CT2025 pic.twitter.com/eSUSETB6FY — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) February 22, 2025

