After losing two World Test Championships on the bounce, India begins their quest for the title once again with a two-match Test series with South Africa with the first game at Centurion from today. Rahul Dravid is the head coach of the side but there is no clarity on the length of his contract extension. The team has largely done well under him but the Proteas in their backyard make life difficult for every side. The hosts defeated India the last time they played a home series, making a comeback after going a test down. There is quality in both sets of players and we should have a fascinating battle. South Africa versus India will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:30 pm IST. Centurion Weather Updates Live.

Dean Elgar is playing his final series for South Africa and the Proteas opener will want to end on a high. Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi are key players in the test scene and Proteas will likely give a chance to Keegan Petersen over David Bedingham. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are back for the home side to lead their bowling unit. Keshav Maharaj will be the spin option for the team.

Shardul Thakur is likely to pip Ravichandran Ashwin for a place in the playing eleven for India, given the conditions. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back for the visitors and their presence will help the side in their quest for a historic win. Prasidh Krishna should get the nod over Mukesh Kumar for the third seamer role. Shubman Gill is the new no 3 for India and all eyes will be on him and fellow youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. 'Jawab Milega Uska' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist Regarding Team India's 'Desperation' to Win Upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

When is India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will take on South Africa in the 1st Test of the two-match series on Tuesday, December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa Test series. The IND vs SA 1st Test live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of the IND vs SA 1st Test, fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is also available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA 1st Test scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st Test online for free. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services.

