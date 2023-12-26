India and South Africa are set to clash in the Boxing Day Test match, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, starting December 26. Fans would be keen on watching some intense cricketing action between the two nations as India hope to win a Test series in South Africa for the first time in history. But there remains a major rain threat hovering over this match. As per weather reports, there is a good chance that play will be interrupted by rain the first two days of this Test match. The Indian cricket team did not have a practice session on Monday (December 25) due to rain and it remains to be seen if the weather will make an impact on this match. India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2023, Centurion Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at SuperSport Park.

The curator of SuperSport Park had earlier stated that there is a good chance rain will play spoilsport on the opening two days of this match. For Day 1 (December 26) of the IND vs SA 1st Test, the weather forecast does not look very good. There is a good chance of thunderstorms during the time of the match. Even if there is no rain, the cloud cover is 84% at the start of the match. Keeping that in mind, fans can expect rain to hamper proceedings on Day 1 of this IND vs SA 1st Test.

The overcast conditions in Centurion will certainly offer some help for the fast bowlers and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada would enjoy bowling in such conditions. India would be aiming to make history by beating South Africa in their own backyard for the first time in a Test series and for that, they would need to play exceptionally well. In 2021-22, India had won the first Test before losing the next two, going on to concede the series.