India and Sri Lanka continue to face each other in a three-match ODI series and will now meet in the second game. The IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday). India have the lead heading into the penultimate game as the series hands in the balance. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs SL 2nd ODI live score and updates along with commentary.

Both sides have taken a much younger and inexperienced squad for the series and it was India who came out on top in the opening game, chasing a target of 283 runs with seven wickets to spare. The visitors dominated in all three departs but the hosts will have a lot of positives to take from their defeat.

Ishan Kishan and captain Shikhar Dhawan played crucial knocks in India’s chase while the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were brilliant as Sri Lanka were restricted to a par score. Meanwhile, the hosts had a hard time getting a grip on the game but will look to build on some promising performances.

Both sides will be aiming to register a win in the second game as a win for India sees them seal the series while a victory for Sri Lanka will mean the teams enter into the final game of the series on level terms.

Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando