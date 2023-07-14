India have taken the pole position in the first test of the two-game series against West Indies, with the visiting batsmen dominating the contest. While the hosts folded for 150 batting first, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted brilliantly, rarely giving an opportunity to the West Indies bowlers to get back into the game. At the end of Day 2, India has a lead of 162 runs with Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. They will be looking to bat West Indies out of the game and with key players in full flow, this looks well within their sights. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:30 pm IST. 'Tagged the Wrong Virat' BCCI Goofs Up While Tagging Virat Kohli on Twitter, Deletes Tweet Later; Netizens React.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting as if he has been playing test cricket for ages, such has been the elegance and poise of the youngster. An average opposition bowling attack has helped his cause, no doubt, but the pressure of playing for India can be daunting. Shubman Gill continued his World Test championship failure with another low score and the idea of playing at no 3 did not help much. Virat Kohli is looking solid, which does not bode well for the hosts.

Alick Athanaze and Jomel Warrican are the only two wicket-takers for West Indies and it has been hard work for them so far. Kemar Roach was unlucky not to have a wicket after an umpiring error and the team exhausting its DRS chances. The team lacks confidence in their game and have been no match with India in any department, which is a warning sign for their cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal Allegedly Caught Abusing West Indies Players on Day Two of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI first Test on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users, but on DTH and DTT platforms as well.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of 1st Test 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On FanCode mobile app and website fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online ads free. Expect Virat Kohli to bring up a century to add to his tally with India targeting a lead of above 400.

