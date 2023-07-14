During day two of the 1st Test between West Indies and India shows batter Yashasvi Jaiswal allegedly abusing his opponents. In a video that is going viral it can be heard that the Test debutant is reportedly abusing the West Indies players in Hindi language.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Allegedly Caught Abusing West Indies Players

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)