India is currently playing the five-match T20I series against West Indies at the Carribean Islands. They are currently behind in the series by 2-1. West Indies won the first two T20Is of the series pushing India back strongly but they clinched some ground back after winning the 3rd T20I comprehensively. Both teams now move to Florida to play the 4th T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the last match. After a sustained period where is bat kept quiet, he finally looked like the batter we saw throughout entirety of 2022, taking apart bowling attacks at will. He was at his destructive best and was well supported by Tilak Varma, who till now has impressed in all the three T20Is he has featured in. Shubman Gill is yet to find some runs and he is totally out of touch. The middle order delivered in the 3rd T20I after failing in the first two T20Is and will face another Test on Saturday. India’s Likely Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Check List of Players Who Can Be Part of Upcoming Continental Tournament for Men in Blue.

West Indies didn't commit much mistake in the 3rd T20I. In a pitch that turned square from the first innings, they would have considered themselves ahead after the first innings. Although Suryakumar's innings changed the course of the game. The hosts need only a win to seal the series in their favour and for them it would be an historic achievement. Jason Holder's fitness remains a concern while West Indies still missing the likes Gudakesh Motie and Yannick Cariah, who played a key role in the ODI series on pitches that assist spin. Nicholas Pooran, once again, will be the key man for West Indies.

Lauderhill Weather Forecast

Good news for the fans as their little to no chances of rain on August 12 at Lauderhill, Florida. The precipitation chances range between 6%-9%. The humidity is set to stay high on 66% and the temperature will range between 32-34 degree Celsius. Latest ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill Climbs to Career-High Number Five, Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top Ten.

Expected Weather at Lauderhill, Florida During IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023 (Accuweather.com)

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground Pitch Report

The matches hosted in this stadium have shown results heavily shewed to the teams batting first. The pitch tends to be initially good for the batters but later loses it's pace and the shot making gets difficult. Surely the captain winning the toss would like to bat first on this surface.

