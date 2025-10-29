India Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal: The India women's national cricket team has entered the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and will clash against the Australia women's national cricket team, who are the defending champions, on Thursday, October 30. The India Women vs Australia Women game will be hosted at the DR DY Patil Cricket Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai. They exciting clash will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out details about the India Women vs Australia Women's best fantasy playing XI predictions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal. South Africa Women Enter ICC Women's World Cup Final For First Time; Laura Wolvaardt's Century, Marizaane Kapp's Five-Wicket Haul Help SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs and Qualify For WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

India Women have narrowly made it into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal after defeating New Zealand Women in a virtual quarterfinal. India Women lost three games in a row against South Africa Women, Australia Women and England Women. Despite that they made a recovery and became the fourth team to qualify. Harmanpreet Kaur being the captain, she will know she has a job in hand against Australia Women in the semifinal, Harmanpreet herself was the reason India defeated Australia in 2017 World Cup semifinal. Woth Pratika Rawal ruled out and Shafali Verma replacing her, India's task will be difficult. Australia meanwhile, have a settled team and superstars to make sure their victory.

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Semifinal Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy (AUS-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W).

Batters: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W)

Bowlers: Sree Charani (IND-W), Alana King (AUS-W), Sophie Molineux (AUS-W). ICC Women’s ODI Rankings 2025: Smriti Mandhana Remains Number One, Pratika Rawal Enters Top 30.

Who Will Win IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Semifinal Match?

Australia Women are currently unbeaten in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. They have won six out of the seven matches they have played and the other game got washed out due to rain. They have already defeated India once and have produced a dominating performance with Alyssa Healy scoring a century. Australia Women are the defending champions and have a solid record in the knockouts. While India has the potential to surprise them, Australia Women are firm favourites while starting this encounter.

