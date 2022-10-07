India and Pakistan will face off against each other in match 13 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on October 07, 2022 (Friday) as both teams enter this game on the back of contrasting results. We bring you the IND-W vs PAK-W live score updates along with the commentary. India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs PAK-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

India have been in sensational form and the record champions are looking to get their hands on the crown once more. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are at the top of the table after winning their opening three games and will look to continue that run.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's momentum was halted in their previous fixture as they were beaten by Thailand in a shock result. The Bismah Maroof-led outfit comes into the clash with two wins in three games and will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

India have the better head-to-head record between the reams in T20I encounters. The Women in Blue have registered 10 wins over their rivals, who have just two victories in 12 matches. These two sides are among the favourites to lift the prestigious trophy.