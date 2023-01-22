Following a huge defeat in the opening clash of Super Six stage against Australia Women on Saturday, India Women will cross the sword with Sri Lanka Women next, in the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on January 22 (Sunday). The face-off between the two Asian contenders will be staged at The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom and the starting time of the match is 05:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 04:45 PM IST. India Suffer First Loss at ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Gets Thrashed By Seven Wickets Against Australia.

After dominating the group stage, Shafali Verma led India saw a massive deflation in their first Super Six match against Australia on Saturday. The U19 Women-in-blue were bundled on a paltry total of 87 runs. Shweta Sehrawat, who is the leading run scorer of the tournament so far, remained the only batter for India to cross a 20 run mark in their previous match. The below-par total sent the early waves of defeat in the Indian camp as the team lost by 7 wickets while defending later. With a recent loss, team India is attracted by troubled waters as another loss might kick them out of the competition. A battle against Sri Lanka on Sunday will be the only match of the super six stage for India and the only opportunity to keep their chances in moving to next round of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

As regards the case of Sri Lanka,the upcoming clash against India will be the first match of the Vishmi Gunaratne-led side in the Super Six stage of ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Earlier, in the group stage the Sri Lankan side started well with a win, but was then followed by back-to-back losses. After earning just two points in the group stage and moving forward to next round with a negative run rate, the Sri Lankan side have a tough job at hand to bring about as they kick-off their Super Six round. Meanwhile, India Women will aim a massive win to boost their run-rate and mount back in the points table.

When Is IND vs SL Super Six match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka super six match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will be played on January 22 (Sunday) at The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The match will start at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 04:45 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Super Six stage match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on TV?

The India vs Sri Lanka Super Six stage match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will not be Live Telecasted on TV in India. However, fans can still watch the match online. More on that below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS Super Six stage match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023?

FanCode will provide live Streaming of the U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19, ICC U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app and website.

