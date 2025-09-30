The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30. The much-awaited ICC Women's World Cup 2025 starts today and fans will get to witness some exciting action in women's cricket as eight teams battle it out for the ultimate prize. The India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will face each other at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Fans can read below to check how the Guwahati weather might behave and what the pitch at the Barsapara cricket ground might be like. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs SL-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women's National Team has had a good time in ODIs leading up to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue had beaten the England Women's National Cricket Team 2-1, but that was followed by a defeat to Australia at home. Although India had lost to Australia, there were positives to take away from the IND-W vs AUS-W series, one of which was Smriti Mandhana's sensational form. The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, had, coincidentally, last played an ODI against India and it was the final of a tri-series in May 2025 where Chamari Athapaththu and her team were thoroughly outplayed by the Women in Blue. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win IND-W vs SL-W?

Guwahati Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Unfortunately, a rain threat does hover around the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, according to the Guwahati live weather updates, above. The IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the game will be preceded by the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opening ceremony. Rain can be expected at that time or even during the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The temperature is expected to be around 29 to 34 degrees Celsius during the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium could likely be a good one for batting and under such a circumstance, both teams would aim at making the most in the powerplay overs, where the field restrictions are on. The bounce is also good and batters will get value for their shots. However, spinners might receive assistance from the pitch as the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match progresses. The team that wins the toss might choose to bat first and set a target.

