India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The time for talk is done and now and it is the occasion for the action to take centre-stage as the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 kicks off today. And the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 co-hosts--India and Sri Lanka are set to battle it out against each other in what promises to be an absolute cracker of a tournament opener. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and it will witness eight teams battle it out for the top prize on offer. Harmanpreet Kaur and the India Women's National Cricket Team will be backed by hundreds of fans from across the country and around the world as well when they take the field as they eye a winning start.

India, historically, have been dominant against Sri Lanka in women's ODIs, having won 31 matches out of the 35 times these two teams have faced each other. While the Women in Blue will look to extend that dominance, Chamari Athapaththu and her Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team cannot be taken lightly at any cost. Sri Lanka, like India, too have a number of match-winners in their ranks and will look to spring a surprise against the Women in Blue come the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Guwahati. The last time these two teams had met was in the final of a tri-series in May 2025, where the Women in Blue had come out on top by 97 runs. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket WC.

IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Tuesday, September 30 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the IND-W vs SL-W match, which is slated to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs SL-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team will be challenged by Sri Lanka, but eventually, fans can expect the Women in Blue to emerge victorious.

