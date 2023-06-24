The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly agreed to send both its men’s and women’s cricket teams to China’s Hangzhou for Asian Games 2023. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Indian cricket board has done a U-turn in his aspect, earlier having stated prior obligations. Cricket is making a return to the Asian Games this year and the matches will be played in T20 format. As the women’s first team would be heading to China for the multi-sport event, the BCCI will send a men’s ‘B’ team due to the fact that most players would be involved with the World Cup. 'When in the Tube' Virat Kohli Is the 'Hot Dude Reading' Tabloid in Latest Instagram Post! View Pic of Star Indian Cricketer.

The Asian Games 2023 will be played from September 23 to October 8, whereas the World Cup will be held between October 5 and November 23, although the official schedule is yet to be released. The Indian cricket board, as per the report, is set to submit the squads for both men’s and women’s teams to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) by June 30. It has to be noted that cricket was part of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 but the BCCI did not send a team. BCCI Announces Squad For India vs West Indies Test and ODI Series, Yashasvi Jaiswal Included; Ajinkya Rahane Appointed Vice-Captain.

The sport did not find a place in the 2018 edition and is set to make a comeback this time. This edition of the Asian Games was earlier scheduled to be held in 2022 but had to be postponed owing to China’s ‘Zero-COVID’ policy. The Indian Express report also quotes India’s chef de mission for the Asian Games Bhupender Bajwa, who had earlier stated that the BCCI had cited prior commitments for not sending teams for the multi-sport event. “We have entries in all sports except one – cricket (team) isn’t going. They said they are preoccupied. We sent around 3-4 emails to them but when we had to send entries to the organisers, they said they won’t go,” he said.

