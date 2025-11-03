Mumbai, November 3: The Indian men’s team head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the side’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav extended their heartfelt wishes for the Indian women’s team after they lifted their maiden ICC World Cup title on Sunday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India beat South Africa in the tournament’s final and clinched a 52-run win, ending a long wait to lift their maiden ICC trophy. Harmanpreet Kaur became the first-ever captain to lead the Indian women’s team to a victory in the finals of an ICC event. IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Special Sand Sculpture Celebrates Maiden Win of Indian Women’s Cricket Team (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav congratulated their female counterparts with a post on X.

Gautam Gambhir Lauds Team India

You have not just created history, you’ve created a legacy that will inspire generations of girls! #LegendsForever 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/51k29fIAO4 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 3, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Hails India Women's Cricket Team

What a historic moment for Indian cricket 🇮🇳 Our Women in Blue have shown the world what passion, perseverance and belief can achieve. Congratulations 🥳 pic.twitter.com/QqKUN6GDn2 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 3, 2025

Just past midnight, a new era for women's cricket in India began—an illuminating moment after years of struggle. Generations fought for basic rights, but everything changed on the night of November 2. The packed crowd in Navi Mumbai erupted in celebration as Harmanpreet Kaur's team achieved the highest triumph in their sport, fulfilling their lifelong dream.

After a heartbreak in the 2017 edition of the tournament, where Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, part of the Indian team that played the final against England, came close to lifting the coveted silverware but fell just short. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Cash Reward for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team India.

Legends of the game - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who dedicated their entire illustrious careers, could never realise their dream of winning the cup. However, the two senior members of the team - the captain and her deputy - showed the legendary duo the respect they deserved by handing them the trophy during the team’s celebrations, as the whole contingent shed tears of joy.

