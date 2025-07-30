India's Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs England: The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series is set to witness its finale as the India National Cricket Team locks horns with the England National Cricket Team in what promises to be another exciting match. This time, the venue is The Oval in London and the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 has already been in the news after the heated argument that India National Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir had with the pitch curator Lee Fortis. Videos of their intense exchange during India's training session have gone viral and it sure does set up the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 one to watch out for. In this article, we shall take a look at what India's playing XI vs England for the Oval Test might look like. England Playing XI for 5th Test vs India Announced: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Ruled Out; Jacob Bethell Included, Ollie Pope to Captain as Hosts Make Four Changes for Oval Test.

India's playing XI has been among the most-discussed topics during the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and it is no different this time. India have a major injury blow in Rishabh Pant, who fractured his right foot in Manchester and hence, has been ruled out of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 with N Jagadeesan called in as his replacement. Plus, it has been reported that Jasprit Bumrah will be miss the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 with the BCCI medical team reportedly suggesting this decision is for managing his workload. So will Arshdeep Singh make his Test debut? And also, will Kuldeep Yadav finally make it to India's playing XI? Let us take a look at India's likely XI for the 5th Test vs England. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in London.

India's Likely Playing XI

Top-Order: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will form the opening combination for India National Cricket Team in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The two have had good performances in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 and it is time that they make a statement as an opening combination in a match India need to win to draw the series. Sai Sudharsan, who struck 61 in the first innings of the Manchester Test, is set to retain his place in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Middle-Order: Captain Shubman Gill will be the mainstay of India's batting in the middle-order. The India National Cricket Team captain answered detractors with a century in Manchester and he will now look to carry on his good form. Dhruv Jurel is most likely to be Rishabh Pant's replacement in India's playing XI with the latter being ruled out with a fractured toe. The 24-year-old has kept wickets in the past two Tests when Rishabh Pant sustained injuries and despite N Jagadeesan being called up, he is the frontrunner to make it to India's playing XI. Why Ben Stokes Has Been Left Out of England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Who Will Captain Home Side in the Final Test? Check Here.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja has been in good form all throughout the series and his contributions with both bat and ball will be crucial to India's success at The Oval. He and Washington Sundar are almost certain to retain their places in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The question is whether Shardul Thakur will play or not. Rishabh Pant's absence has dealt a big blow to India's batting order and the team management might be tempted to play Shardul Thakur once again with his batting coming handy down the order. Should Shardul Thakur feature in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, it might not make room for Kuldeep Yadav, who has not played a single Test match in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and whose non-selection has been a topic of discussion.

Bowlers: With Jasprit Bumrah reportedly missing out of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Mohammed Siraj will be the leader of the India pace attack. Akash Deep might make a return to India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 after missing the Manchester Test. Arshdeep Singh could be in line for a Test debut and a left-arm option will certainly bring in a lot of variety to the attack. Arshdeep Singh was out of contention to be selected for the Manchester Test after an injury and he might make it to the playing XI if fit.

India's Likely Playing XI for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025:

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh

