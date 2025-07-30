The England playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 has been announced and it does feature some big changes, the most notable of them being Ben Stokes being ruled out. England have made four changes to their playing XI and the England National Cricket Team captain has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury. Ollie Pope will captain the England National Cricket Team in his absence. Also, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Liam Dawson are missing from England's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Jacob Bethell, along with Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson, have been included in England's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. England have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and will look to seal a series win in London in the IND vs ENG Oval Test. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in London.

England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

