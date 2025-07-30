The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between the India national cricket team and England national cricket team has reached its climax, with the fifth and final Test of the series commencing from July 31 at The Oval in London. Hosts England are currently leading the five-Test series 2-1, after India managed to salvage a draw in the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester. However, on the eve of the IND vs ENG 5th Test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced England's playing XI sans a certain Ben Stokes. England Playing XI for 5th Test vs India Announced: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Ruled Out.

Captain Stokes has been England's go-to man in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, with 17 wickets in four Tests, and is the highest wicket-taker as well. The all-rounder also gained form in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 with a stellar century, but struggled with his fitness on Days 4 and 5, which raised concerns over his participation. Find out why Ben Stokes has been left out of the England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 below.

Why Ben Stokes is Not in England's Playing XI for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

ECB have in their press release mentioned that Stokes is unavailable for selection for the fifth and final IND vs ENG Test 2025 following a right shoulder injury. ECB or team management have not disclosed the full extent of Stokes' injury. This raises the question about who will captain England in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, London Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Kennington Oval.

Who Will Captain Home Side in the Final Test?

The ECB have named top-order batter Ollie Pope as England's stand-in captain for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, which starts from July 31 at The Oval in London. Pope has been England's vice-captain since May 2023 and has been groomed for the role when Ben Stokes relinquishes the captain's hat. Pope has already captained the England national cricket team in Tests during their Sri Lanka tour last year.

