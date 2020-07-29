IPL 2020 is finally happening this year and it will be the first time since 2014, that the cash-rich tournament will be held outside India. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel earlier in the month confirmed that the 13th edition of the competition will be played in UAE from September 19, 2020, to November 8, 2020. The matches are expected to be played in stadiums at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Share Detailed Plan for Indian Premier League 13.

This is the second time that Indian Premier League will be played in the United Arab Emirates as the cash-rich league moved to the country in 2014. In the seventh edition of IPL, each team played their first five matches in the UAE before coming back to India to complete the tournament. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Formally Communicates to Emirates Cricket Board to Host Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

The second-ever edition of the competition was also held outside India as South Africa hosted India’s premier T20 cricket tournament. Due to political complications, 2009 IPL was moved outside India. Even though the cash-rich league was held outside the country for the first time, its format remained the same.

So as we once again gear up to see India’s most famous domestic Twenty-20 tournament taking place on foreign soil, we take a look at the countries who have hosted the competition for all these years.

Sr No Season Hosts 1 IPL 2008 India 2 IPL 2009 South Africa 3 IPL 2010 India 4 IPL 2011 India 5 IPL 2012 India 6 IPL 2013 India 7 IPL 2014 UAE, India 8 IPL 2015 India 9 IPL 2016 India 10 IPL 2017 India 11 IPL 2018 India 12 IPL 2019 India 13 IPL 2020 UAE

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League was scheduled to take place from March 29, 2020, onwards but the competition was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup all put off till next year, BCCI have decided to stage the cash-rich league in UAE this year.

