Mumbai Indians Keeps IPL 2020 Alive! Tweets 'Live Scores and Commentary' of Inaugural 'MI vs CSK Match'

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: IANS)

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 was about to start today. The first match was supposed to be held between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings which was set to be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, with the outspread of coronavirus, the matches will now begin on April 15, 2020. Surely this piece of news has disappointed the fans who were eagerly waiting for the IPL 2020. But the Mumbai Indians social media admin is cheering up the fans by pretending that the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is on. Mumbai Indians Share Captain Rohit Sharma's Practice Visuals As Fans Await IPL 2020 New Schedule (Watch Video).

The admin of the Mumbai Indians is constantly pushing tweets as if they are giving a live update of the game. The fans are thoroughly hooked to the tweets and are also responding to the same and having a time of their lives. A few of them are even missing the cricket carnival but are keeping their social media feed live with the tweets. Check them out below:

Match time:

Don't worry, Paltan! We've still got a game at 8 PM tonight! Watch this space for more...⏳#OneFamily #MIvCSK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2020

Updates

2.1 ➡ Vijay ☝ 2.2 ➡ Raina ☝ 2.5 ➡ Badrinath ☝ Who bowled this over during the 2013 IPL #MIvCSK match at the Wankhede?#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/gQRL5V7Ig2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2020

Talking about the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020, the condition of coronavirus outspread has only increased so we are still not sure if the season will begin from April 15, 2020. However, the franchises have made sure to be mentally prepared for calling off the season as well.