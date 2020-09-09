The Indian Premier League is one of the cricket’s biggest extravaganza. Since its inaugural campaign in 2008, the tournament has played a huge part in the meteoric rise of Twenty20 Cricket and has been a major attraction for several fans throughout the world. A huge opening ceremony, consisting of biggest celebrities, has become a staple to mark the start of the cash-rich league each year, however, this time it won’t be taking place. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online.

It was during IPL 2019, that for the first time in the history of Indian Premier League the opening ceremony didn’t take place as Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to donate the allocated fund to the families of CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. A spectacle, where several household names performed, fans in MA Chidambaram Stadium were treated with a brilliant display from military bands. IPL 2020 Theme Song ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Speaking of IPL 2020, the competition was initially planned to take place on March 2020 but was postponed. And after several off-field complications, the cash-rich league was given a go-ahead to be held in UAE this year behind closed doors. And similar to last year, the ceremony will not be happening this year as well.

Here's Why Opening Ceremony Won’t Happen in IPL 2020

The governing council in years gone by has spent millions on the glamour and glitz surrounding the opening ceremony. Several celebrities perform during this extravaganza however, this year it won’t be taking place as the Indian cricket board believes it is a huge ‘waste of money’. ‘The opening ceremonies are a waste of money. The cricket fans don’t seem to be interested, and the performers have to be paid a lot,’ a BCCI was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Another reason is the mandatory protocols needed to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though travel restrictions have been eased, people are still not allowed to gather in large number to avoid the spreading of the virus. And with a ‘big contingent’ of performances expected to be present at the celebrations, the opening ceremony had to be scrapped off as a precautionary measure.

