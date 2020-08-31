Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and other Mumbai Indians players were seen chilling out during the team’s first bonding session ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. MI’s official Twitter account shared some pictures from the event where the players of the side can be seen enjoying a gala time in their Abu Dhabi hotel. The Pandya brothers (Hardik & Krunal) showcased their singing talent while young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan spent his time playing pool. Well, the defending champions are certainly looking in a great frame of mind, and all the opposition teams must be aware of the fact. Rohit Sharma Feels ‘Good to Be Back’ With Mumbai Indians Teammates.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the players and team management had to undergo isolation upon their arrival in UAE. Nevertheless, the bonding session must have refreshed their minds. While sharing the pictures of the event on social media, Mumbai Indians also mentioned that all the team members had served a 10-day isolation period while the session took place in a bio-secure bubble. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful IPL team, are in the hunt of their fifth title. With the presence of skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Hardik Pandya, MI already had a strong squad. However, the addition of Chris Lynn and Trent Boult has strengthened the team even more.

Therefore, it will not be wrong to say that Rohit Sharma and Co are the front runners to win the tournament and defend their title successfully. However, with the pitches in UAE favouring the spinners and the boundaries being on the larger side, the Men in Blue & Gold will tackle a different challenge.

