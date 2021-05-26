The IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely with the outburst of COVID-19 in the bio-bubble. Many players including Wriddhiman Saha, Varus Chakravarthy, Amit Mishra and others were tested positive for COVID-19. Post this, the BCCI is now planning to move the tournament out of India and a couple of venues have been proposed for the same. One of them is UAE and the other is the UK. However, the BCCI is keener on having the remaining games in UAE as they want to go with the tried and tested model. now, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has announced the tentative dates for the remaining games of the IPL 2021. IPL 2021 Will Tentatively Start in 3rd Week of September, 10 Doubles-Headers in Three-Week Window, Says BCCI Official.

According to the tweet posted by Pietersen, the BCCI is likely to host the remaining games in UAE tentatively from September 19 or 20 and the tournament will end on October 10, 2021. The BCCI will discuss the prospects of the same in the upcoming Special General Meeting which will be held on May 29, 2021. Only then we shall be getting to hear the official word from the BCCI.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Pietersen:

So IPL remaining games due to start 19/20 Sept and conclude 10 Oct in UAE... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 25, 2021

BCCI CEO Hemang Amin has also drafted a couple of plans for the tournament to be conducted in UAE or UK. However, he had told the Times of India that according to him UAE would be a better venue as there would be a single bio-bubble for all teams.

