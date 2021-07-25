The schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021 has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians would play the first game on September 19 in Dubai.

See the tweet here:

BCCI announces schedule for remainder of VIVO IPL 2021 in UAE. The 14th season, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with the final taking place on 15th October. More details here - https://t.co/ljH4ZrfAAC #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021

