It is a battle of two top-four sides as Gujarat Titans gear up to take on Lucknow Super Giants at home. League leaders Gujarat have managed seven wins so far and a high positive net run rate is another hallmark of their performance so far. They head into the contest on the back of four wins in their last five matches with their only blemish coming against Delhi Capitals in the recent past. Topping the group stage is on top of the agenda for the defending champions and they look on course for it. Opponents Lucknow Super Giants had their game called off against Chennai which made it two wins without a victory for them. They are a quality team and will be raring to take on Gujarat in their own backyard. Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 51 in Ahmedabad.

The bowling duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad did the damage for Gujarat in the last match against Rajasthan, claiming five wickets between them. The hosts have one of the best attacks in the competition and this is where their strength lies. Shubman Gill and David Miller are the two T20 specialists in their ranks and the duo will be crucial against Lucknow.

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL and it is a massive blow for the visitors. Karun Nair has been roped in as the replacement for the Lucknow skipper and he is likely to open the innings for them against Gujrat. Krunal Pandya will lead the side and comes face to face with his brother Hardik for the first time as captain.

When Is GT vs LSG Match 51 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next match fixture in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. The game will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium and starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). GT vs LSG, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs LSG Match 51 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between GT and LSG will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs LSG Match 51 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match. It will likely be a low-scoring game with the home side winning a close contest at the end.

