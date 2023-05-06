In match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Gujarat Titans square off against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, May 7, 2023, Sunday. The Defending Champions are the leading choices to finish the league stage as the number one ranked team in the points table. Having defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, Gujarat Titans deserve to be at the top of the table after registering seven wins out of the 10 games. Anrich Nortje Leaves Delhi Capitals Camp Due to Personal Emergency, South African Cricketer to Miss DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile are dealt a big blow as skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. The team is currently placed in the second position with 11 points after winning five of the 10 games. Prior to the skipper’s injury, batting has been a major issue that the team needs to resolve. Their last match ended in a no-result due to rain.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium for IPL game between GT and LSG. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Hardik Pandya and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between GT and LSG is good with the temperature expected to be around 29-39 degrees Celsius with clear skies all around.

Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Gujarat and Lucknow is a balanced track with everyone expecting some bit of help. The seamers will get some sideways movement with the new ball, spinners will come into play in the middle overs. The batters need to be patient and alert before they can start playing strokes.

